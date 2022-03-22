"URDU KI KHAS KITAB" launched at Punjab Arts Council

(@FahadShabbir)

Punjab Arts Council(PAC), Rawalpindi, in collaboration with "Voice of Letters", arranged the launching ceremony of the third edition of Mushtaq Ahmed Sehar's special book "Urdu Ki Khas Kitaab" on Tuesday

Professor Majid Shah presided over the function, while Prof. Sabin Younis and Ashfaq Hussain Bukhari participated as special guests.

Addressing the ceremony, Prof Majid Shah said that comic literature was a necessity in today's world, and Sehar had written fascinating, humorous essays on various topics in the midst of the bitterness of the present situation and the atmosphere of invisible harassment.

He said that essential rules served as pillars for the creative use of humour that could not be ignored despite all modernity.

Despite all these innovations, which could not be ignored, quality of humour, eloquence and humility in metaphorical style was crucial, he added.

Founder of Voice of Writers Obaid Bazigh Amr said that "We are writing sad literature in the guise of serious literature and that too with non-seriousness". Mushtaq Sehar is aware of the tradition of humorous writing, adding if modern writers are using the tactic of mockery, then our society is also responsible for it.

In the famine of comedians, Sahar Sahib is like an invaluable personality, he added.

Ms Farkhunda Shamim, Ali Aryan Kayani, Ms Sabah Kazmi, Ms Fatima Usman, Ms Maafia Sheikh, Mr Mazhar Rizvi and Mr Atif Mirza read out the essays written on the special topic of the book. During the ceremony, Dr Mushtaq Ahmed Sehar recited an interesting, humorous essay and captivated the audience.