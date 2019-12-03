UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Urs Of Sufi Saint Khawaja Ghulam Farid Kicked Off In Mithan Kot

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 03rd December 2019 | 11:00 AM

Urs of sufi saint Khawaja Ghulam Farid kicked off in Mithan Kot

ISLAMABAD, Dec 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2019 ) :The 3-day 122nd urs of sufi saint Khawaja Ghulam Farid kicked off at his shrine in Kot Mithan near Rajanpur on Tuesday.

A large number of devotees and mashaikh from across the country reached Kot Mithan to participate in the ceremony, a private news channel reported.

Mehfil-e-Sama will also be held during the urs days in which renowned qawwals would present mystic poetry.

Special arrangements of 'langar' have also been made for the devotees. The police have made foolproof security arrangements on the occasion.

Khwaja Ghulam Fareed was a Seraiki poet, Chishti-Nizami mystic and Sajjada nashin (Patron saint) of the Punjab region of the Indian subcontinent. He was born in 1261 A.H. and died at Chacharan Shrif but buried at Kot Mithan., Private news channel reported.

He was a great scholar of his time and wrote several books. He knew Arabic, Persian, urdu, Sindhi, Punjabi, Braj Bhasha, and Seraiki. He also wrote some poems in Sindhi, Persian, and Braj Bhasha.

Related Topics

India Police Punjab Died Rajanpur From Arab

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Dec 3, 2019 in Pakistan

48 minutes ago

UN reaffirms commitment to work with people with d ..

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Egyptian President congratulates Mohamed bin Zayed ..

9 hours ago

Services Hospital MS Dr. Cheema suspends doctor fo ..

10 hours ago

Suicide over mounting debt strikes a chord in cris ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.