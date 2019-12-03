Urs of sufi saint Khawaja Ghulam Farid kicked off in Mithan Kot

ISLAMABAD, Dec 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2019 ) :The 3-day 122nd urs of sufi saint Khawaja Ghulam Farid kicked off at his shrine in Kot Mithan near Rajanpur on Tuesday.

A large number of devotees and mashaikh from across the country reached Kot Mithan to participate in the ceremony, a private news channel reported.

Mehfil-e-Sama will also be held during the urs days in which renowned qawwals would present mystic poetry.

Special arrangements of 'langar' have also been made for the devotees. The police have made foolproof security arrangements on the occasion.

Khwaja Ghulam Fareed was a Seraiki poet, Chishti-Nizami mystic and Sajjada nashin (Patron saint) of the Punjab region of the Indian subcontinent. He was born in 1261 A.H. and died at Chacharan Shrif but buried at Kot Mithan., Private news channel reported.

He was a great scholar of his time and wrote several books. He knew Arabic, Persian, urdu, Sindhi, Punjabi, Braj Bhasha, and Seraiki. He also wrote some poems in Sindhi, Persian, and Braj Bhasha.