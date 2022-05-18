UrduPoint.com

U.S. Agricultural Futures Close Mixed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 18, 2022 | 03:30 PM

U.S. agricultural futures close mixed

CHICAGO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) --:Chicago board of Trade (CBOT) agricultural futures closed mixed on Tuesday, with corn dropping and wheat and soybean rising.

The most active corn contract for July delivery fell 8.75 cents, or 1.08 percent, to settle at 8.0075 U.S. Dollars per bushel. July wheat soared 30 cents, or 2.4 percent, to settle at 12.775 dollars per bushel. July soybean rose 21.5 cents, or 1.3 percent, to settle at 16.78 dollars per bushel.

Wheat surged to newer highs on global weather threats while corn struggled amid improved Midwest planting weather and lack of new export news.

Chicago-based research company AgResource strongly doubts an intermediate top will be scored unless favorable Midwest summer weather can be confirmed in the next 30-45 days.

Weather continues to threaten Northern Hemisphere wheat production. There is not much precipitation offered to the U.S. Southern and Western Plains into the opening days of June. Nor is there any sign that abnormal heat will abate for any lasting period.

Related Topics

Weather Company Chicago Board Of Trade June July Wheat Top

Recent Stories

Govt plans to increase regulatory duty on cars abo ..

Govt plans to increase regulatory duty on cars above 1800cc, mobiles

21 minutes ago
 Mushtaq Mahar removed from the post of IG Sindh

Mushtaq Mahar removed from the post of IG Sindh

33 minutes ago
 Rupee touches historic threshold of 200 against US ..

Rupee touches historic threshold of 200 against US dollar

44 minutes ago
 Myanmar's exports up 9.4 pct in April

Myanmar's exports up 9.4 pct in April

44 minutes ago
 Posters appear demanding release of Yasin Malik, o ..

Posters appear demanding release of Yasin Malik, other Hurriyat leaders

44 minutes ago
 New generation should get benefit from experiences ..

New generation should get benefit from experiences of older people: Wassan

44 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.