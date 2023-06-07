US asks Pakistan for consular access to Khadija Shah in Jinnah House Attack Case

(@Abdulla99267510)

WASHINGTON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 6th, 2023) The United States of America (USA) on Wednesday formed requested consular access for Khadija Shah, an American citizen and Primary suspect in the attack on the corps commander’s house, from the government of Pakistan.

Vedant Patel, spokesperson for the US State Department, stated that the United States formally requested consular access for Khadija Shah, from the government of Pakistan.

During a press briefing, Patel mentioned that the case of Shah has been closely monitored by Washington, and they emphasized the importance of allowing consular notifications and access for American citizens who are detained in foreign countries.

The attack on the military installation, known as Jinnah House, took place on May 9 when supporters of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) vandalized and set it on fire following the arrest of the party chairman in a £190 million settlement case.

Shah, who claims to be a prominent supporter of PTI, was arrested in connection with the incident.

Patel acknowledged that Shah holds dual nationality, and as a result, the US government is directly engaging with the Government of Pakistan regarding her case. He affirmed the US's commitment to providing appropriate assistance to its citizens who are arrested overseas and emphasized the expectation for Pakistani authorities to uphold the detainees' rights to a free and fair trial.

Regarding the PTI chief's allegations of a "US conspiracy" to destabilize his rule, Patel unequivocally denied these claims, asserting that Pakistani politics are solely the domain of the Pakistani people, who have the right to pursue their political interests within the framework of their constitution and laws. He emphasized the value of the longstanding relationship between the United States and Pakistan, stating that a prosperous and democratic Pakistan is crucial to US interests.