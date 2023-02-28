UrduPoint.com

US Delegation Calls On Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi

Sumaira FH Published February 28, 2023 | 07:43 PM

A delegation led by Mr Chris R. Holden, head of the Appropriations Committee of the California Legislative Assembly, called on Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi at his office here on Tuesday

The agreement to declare Punjab and California as sister states and increasing cooperation in agriculture, information technology, education, tourism and policing sectors were discussed during the meeting.

The CM welcomed the proposed agreement and assured taking expeditious steps to enhance cooperation between Punjab and California. The Punjab government would notify a focal person and cell to increase cooperation in various fields under the agreement, he added and vowed to fully benefit from the experiences and expertise of California state to improve agriculture, IT, education, tourism and policing systems.

The proposals to promote bilateral cooperation between Punjab and California would be finalized in the next few days. "We aim to ensure that the people of Punjab receive tangible benefits from the agreement and we are committed to taking immediate and effective steps in the right direction to make the most of this opportunity", he said.

The agreement would further strengthen the mutual relations between Punjab and California, the CM noted.

Chris R. Holden termed the agreement a good start, saying that California would cooperate with the Punjab government in different fields. This was the best opportunity to promote relations and the Punjab government would be sensitized about enhancing agri productivity through the latest technology, he added.

Members of the California Assembly Ms Dloise Gomez, Mr Mike A Gipson, Ms Wendy Carrillo, Mrs Melanie Caldwell Holden, Dr Asif Mahmood, Mr Christopher Reyes, Ms Anna Goddard, Mr Willie Armstrong, Mr Michael Meeks, Mr Adriel Yang and others were included.

Information Minister Amir Mir, former governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar, chief secretary, secretaries of agriculture, higher education, local government, specialized healthcare & medical education,P&D and tourism departments, chairman PITB, CEO PBIT, VC agriculture university Faisalabadand officials concerned were also present.

