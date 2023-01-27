US funding to improve civilian law enforcement capacity: Donald Blome

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 27th, 2023) US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome has said the United States played a significant role in the training of Pakistan’s civilian law enforcement capacity.

He made these remarks during the ceremony to celebrate the successful completion of a Improving Rule of Law Program in Balochistan, funded by the U.S. Embassy and executed by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime.

The five-year program commenced in February 2017 and concluded in December 2022. The programme included training for more than 120,000 Pakistani police officers, incorporating international standards for crime response, investigations, and handling of evidence into their courses.

Speaking on the occasion, Inspector General of Police Balochistan Abdul Khalique Sheikh said these wide-reaching initiatives have made a lasting impact in the lives of common citizens.