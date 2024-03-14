US Navy Ship Visits Pakistan & Conducts Sea Exercise With Pakistan Navy
Umer Jamshaid Published March 14, 2024 | 02:40 PM
US Navy Ship USS INDIANAPOLIS, Freedom Class Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) visited Karachi Port
Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) US Navy Ship USS INDIANAPOLIS, Freedom Class Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) visited Karachi Port. Upon arrival at Karachi, US Navy Ship was received by senior officials of Pakistan Navy.
During stay at Karachi, activities included professional interaction with PN officials and Ship's crew in the form of table top discussions on contemporary issues besides planning and coordination meeting for conduct of joint sea exercise. At sea Pakistan Navy Ship ALAMGIR with embarked helicopter carried out sea exercise with visiting US Navy ship to enhance interoperability between both navies.
The sea exercise was aimed to strengthen mutual professional skills through cooperation and learning from each other’s experience.
Pakistan Navy, in line with Government policy, has always contributed significantly towards safety, security and freedom of navigation at high seas. In this regard Pakistan Navy’s Regional Maritime Security Patrol and participation in Coalition Maritime Forces operations since 2004 is a manifestation of PN resolve for safe and secure seas for common cause of peace and stability in the region.
Recent Stories
PHC rejects SIC's Plea for reserved seats
The end of narrow-mindedness is very indispensable for social development. Natio ..
PITB celebrates International Women's Day with cake-cutting ceremony
Babar Azam Continues Partnership with vivo for Upcoming Launch of V30 5G Smartph ..
What to Expect from vivo V30 5G Smartphone?
Saudi Ambassador lauds efforts of Mohsin Naqvi for completing public welfare pro ..
Polling for Senate by-election on six vacant seats underway
Pakistan all set for negotiations with IMF Mission today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 March 2024
Federal Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb unveils economic roadmap
Mullins makes his Cheltenham century after Champion Chase upset
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PHC rejects SIC's Plea for reserved seats1 minute ago
-
The end of narrow-mindedness is very indispensable for social development. Nations are in competitio ..2 minutes ago
-
Shafqat Shah extends heartfelt wishes on ‘Punjab Culture Day'6 minutes ago
-
Polling for 3 senate vacant seats of Balochistan continues6 minutes ago
-
ECP unveils schedule for Senate elections in federal capital's vacant seats6 minutes ago
-
Kohat admin mobilizes against artificial inflation6 minutes ago
-
Dr. Musadiq, French Dy Head Mission discuss collaboration in energy sector6 minutes ago
-
PHC dismisses petition of SIC seeking reserved seats6 minutes ago
-
One arrested with huge quantity of fireworks6 minutes ago
-
156,952 ration bags distributed in Rwp division6 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers 46 kg drugs in three operations16 minutes ago
-
Punjab culture day observed with simplicity16 minutes ago