Open Menu

US Navy Ship Visits Pakistan & Conducts Sea Exercise With Pakistan Navy

Umer Jamshaid Published March 14, 2024 | 02:40 PM

US Navy Ship Visits Pakistan & Conducts Sea Exercise with Pakistan Navy

US Navy Ship USS INDIANAPOLIS, Freedom Class Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) visited Karachi Port

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) US Navy Ship USS INDIANAPOLIS, Freedom Class Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) visited Karachi Port. Upon arrival at Karachi, US Navy Ship was received by senior officials of Pakistan Navy.

During stay at Karachi, activities included professional interaction with PN officials and Ship's crew in the form of table top discussions on contemporary issues besides planning and coordination meeting for conduct of joint sea exercise. At sea Pakistan Navy Ship ALAMGIR with embarked helicopter carried out sea exercise with visiting US Navy ship to enhance interoperability between both navies.

The sea exercise was aimed to strengthen mutual professional skills through cooperation and learning from each other’s experience.

Pakistan Navy, in line with Government policy, has always contributed significantly towards safety, security and freedom of navigation at high seas. In this regard Pakistan Navy’s Regional Maritime Security Patrol and participation in Coalition Maritime Forces operations since 2004 is a manifestation of PN resolve for safe and secure seas for common cause of peace and stability in the region.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Pakistan Navy Indianapolis Alamgir From Government Top Karachi Port

Recent Stories

PHC rejects SIC's Plea for reserved seats

PHC rejects SIC's Plea for reserved seats

1 minute ago
 The end of narrow-mindedness is very indispensable ..

The end of narrow-mindedness is very indispensable for social development. Natio ..

2 minutes ago
 PITB celebrates International Women's Day with cak ..

PITB celebrates International Women's Day with cake-cutting ceremony

13 minutes ago
 Babar Azam Continues Partnership with vivo for Upc ..

Babar Azam Continues Partnership with vivo for Upcoming Launch of V30 5G Smartph ..

16 minutes ago
 What to Expect from vivo V30 5G Smartphone?

What to Expect from vivo V30 5G Smartphone?

18 minutes ago
 Saudi Ambassador lauds efforts of Mohsin Naqvi for ..

Saudi Ambassador lauds efforts of Mohsin Naqvi for completing public welfare pro ..

25 minutes ago
Polling for Senate by-election on six vacant seats ..

Polling for Senate by-election on six vacant seats underway

4 hours ago
 Pakistan all set for negotiations with IMF Mission ..

Pakistan all set for negotiations with IMF Mission today

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 March 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 March 2024

6 hours ago
 Federal Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb unveil ..

Federal Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb unveils economic roadmap

15 hours ago
 Mullins makes his Cheltenham century after Champio ..

Mullins makes his Cheltenham century after Champion Chase upset

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan