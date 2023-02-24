US Repatriates Two Pakistani Brothers Held at Gitmo for 20 Years

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2023) The US repatriated to Pakistan two more Guantanamo Bay detainees, reducing the number left to 32, the Pentagon said in a statement.

"The Department of Defense announced today the repatriations of Abdul Rabbani and Mohammed Rabbani from the detention facility at Guantanamo Bay to Pakistan," the release said on Thursday.

The Rabbani brothers were in US custody for 20 years and never charged with a crime. They were arrested for allegedly operating a terrorist safe house in the wake of 9/11.