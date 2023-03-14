USAID, LUMS to establish R&D centre on electronic vehicles

United States government and the Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) have agreed to establish research and development center at the LUMS to upgrade electric vehicles

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ):United States government and the Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) have agreed to establish research and development center at the LUMS to upgrade electric vehicles.

The R&D center will provide advancements in locally-designed electric vehicles with the goal of promoting more widespread use across Pakistan's public and private sectors.

The agreement was reached in a meeting at the LUMS which was attended by the U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for Energy Resources Geoffrey Pyatt, Vice Provost LUMS Dr. Tariq Jadoon, Vice Chancellor LUMS Dr. Arshad Ahmad, the EV private sector, and the USAID's Power Sector Improvement Activity (PSIA).

Speaking on the occasion, U.

S. Assistant Secretary of State for Energy Resources Geoffrey Pyatt paid tribute to the long history of collaboration between the United States and Pakistan.

"This research and development center is another milestone and an example of how the U.S.-Pakistan 'Green Alliance' is partnering to advance Pakistan's clean energy initiatives." USAID Mission Director Reed Aeschliman and Acting Consul General Kathleen Gibilisco accompanied the Assistant Secretary as he announced this support for LUMS.

VC LUMS Dr. Arshad Ahmad thanked the U.S. government for the on-going support in building a clean, efficient, and reliable energy sector in Pakistan, and for laying a strong foundation for sustainable and inclusive growth in the country.