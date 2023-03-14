UrduPoint.com

USAID, LUMS To Establish R&D Centre On Electronic Vehicles

Umer Jamshaid Published March 14, 2023 | 09:24 PM

USAID, LUMS to establish R&D centre on electronic vehicles

United States government and the Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) have agreed to establish research and development center at the LUMS to upgrade electric vehicles

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ):United States government and the Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) have agreed to establish research and development center at the LUMS to upgrade electric vehicles.

The R&D center will provide advancements in locally-designed electric vehicles with the goal of promoting more widespread use across Pakistan's public and private sectors.

The agreement was reached in a meeting at the LUMS which was attended by the U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for Energy Resources Geoffrey Pyatt, Vice Provost LUMS Dr. Tariq Jadoon, Vice Chancellor LUMS Dr. Arshad Ahmad, the EV private sector, and the USAID's Power Sector Improvement Activity (PSIA).

Speaking on the occasion, U.

S. Assistant Secretary of State for Energy Resources Geoffrey Pyatt paid tribute to the long history of collaboration between the United States and Pakistan.

"This research and development center is another milestone and an example of how the U.S.-Pakistan 'Green Alliance' is partnering to advance Pakistan's clean energy initiatives." USAID Mission Director Reed Aeschliman and Acting Consul General Kathleen Gibilisco accompanied the Assistant Secretary as he announced this support for LUMS.

VC LUMS Dr. Arshad Ahmad thanked the U.S. government for the on-going support in building a clean, efficient, and reliable energy sector in Pakistan, and for laying a strong foundation for sustainable and inclusive growth in the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan Vehicles Alliance United States Lahore University Of Management Sciences Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Canada May Appoint Rapporteur on Alleged Chinese I ..

Canada May Appoint Rapporteur on Alleged Chinese Interference in 'Coming Days' - ..

7 minutes ago
 Kundi congratulates newly elected body of Dera Pre ..

Kundi congratulates newly elected body of Dera Press Club

7 minutes ago
 Administrator warns strict action against encroach ..

Administrator warns strict action against encroachers

5 minutes ago
 European Council President Reaffirms Support for G ..

European Council President Reaffirms Support for Georgia's EU Membership Goal

5 minutes ago
 Netherlands to Send Drone Detection Radars, Minehu ..

Netherlands to Send Drone Detection Radars, Minehunter Ships to Ukraine - Defens ..

5 minutes ago
 Inflation enhanced due to agreement made with IMF ..

Inflation enhanced due to agreement made with IMF by Imran: Turi

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.