Usman Buzdar Seeks Report About Breach In Two Canals

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Mon 20th September 2021 | 08:16 PM

Usman Buzdar seeks report about breach in two canals

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday sought a report from irrigation secretary and Commissioner Bahawalpur about breaches in two canals of Rahim Yar Khan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday sought a report from irrigation secretary and Commissioner Bahawalpur about breaches in two canals of Rahim Yar Khan.

According to official sources, the CM directed to ensure quick repair work in this regard.

He said that relevant staff should supervise the repair work and a report be submitted after an inquiry.

Usman Buzdar directed the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) to conducton the spot inspection.

More Stories From Pakistan

