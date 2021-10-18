Usman Buzdar witnesses final match at Qaddafi stadium

UrduPoint.com

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday witnessed the final match of the Central Punjab Schools cricket Championship at Qaddafi Stadium.

The final was won by government school Qila Laxman Singh which defeated the DPS Faisalabad team.

The CM distributed cash prizes and trophy to the winning team's captain and also gave away prizes to the best performers.

Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Sardar Dost Muhammad Mazari, Provincial MinistersMurad Raas, Ansar Majeed Niazi, SACM Hasaan Khawar, Chairman P&D, CommissionerLahore and others were also present.

