Uzbek ambassador to visit SCCI on Monday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2019 ) ::Ambassador of Uzbekistan Furqat Sidiqov would visit the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), here on Monday.

SCCI Senior Vice President Waqas Akram Awan told the media that the ambassador would discuss matters of mutual interest with the Sialkot exporters.

He will also visit some leading industrial units in the city, he added.