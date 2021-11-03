Uzbek delegation visits Torkham Border, PMA Kakul

The five-member Uzbek delegation, lead by Secretary of the Security Council of the Republic of Uzbekistan Lieutenant General Victor Makhmudov visited Torkham Border Terminal and Pakistan Military Academy Kakul on Wednesday

Advisor to Prime Minister on Commerce, Textile, Industries and Production Abdul Razak Dawood and National Security Advisor, Dr. Moeed Yusuf and other senior officials of the National Security Division were also present on the occasion, said a news release.

Upon arrival at Torkham Border Terminal, the delegation received a briefing by the authorities concerned at Michni post, and witnessed cargo trucks arriving from Uzbekistan.

The visit to Torkham by Uzbek delegation showed that the region was increasingly pivoting around the Geo-economic paradigm whose core component was regional connectivity.

It underscored the immense benefits awaiting to be reaped by all the regional countries and symbolizes that connectivity was the future of the region.

In the second leg of the trip, the delegation went to Pakistan Military Academy (PMA), Kakul where the visiting dignitary received a briefing from the Commandant and witnessed training of the military cadets.

While praising the standards of training and professionalism of the academy, Lieutenant General Makhmudov evinced interest in sending Uzbek military officers for training to PMA.

It may be noted that the Uzbek NSA was on a three-day visit to Pakistan on the invitation of the National Security Advisor, Dr. Moeed W. Yusuf.