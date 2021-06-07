Vaccination centre inaugurated at Arfa Tech Park

On the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, a Covid-19 Vaccination Center has been set up at Arfa Software Technology Park (ASTP) for the employees of Punjab Information Technology Board(PITB), tenants firms of the building and their families

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :On the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, a Covid-19 Vaccination Center has been set up at Arfa Software Technology Park (ASTP) for the employees of Punjab Information Technology board(PITB), tenants firms of the building and their families.

Punjab IT & Higher education Minister Raja Yassir Humayun Sarfraz along with Commissioner Lahore Captain (Retired) Muhammad Usman inaugurated the Covid-19 Vaccination Center at ASTP. Chairman PITB Azfar Manzoor, Additional Commissioner Amman Qidwai, PITB DG IT-Operations Faisal Yousaf and other senior officials were also present on the occasion.

The Minister urged the staff of PITB and other firms to get themselves and their families vaccinated as early as possible. He also visited various areas of vaccination centre.