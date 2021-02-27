UrduPoint.com
Vaccination Of Health Workers

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 27th February 2021 | 11:30 AM

Vaccination of health workers

Kohat , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2021 ) :The vaccination of health workers has been started in the eight vaccination centers in Kohat. Additional Deputy Commissioner Bashir Ahmed had held a meeting with heads of COVID-19 prevention related vaccination centers, vaccination of registered health staff was expedited and will be completed till Thursday. District Health Officer Dr.

Sameen Jan was also vaccinated.

Earlier Additional Deputy Commissioner Bashir Ahmed was chief guest during orientation session regarding Polio and role of doctors and clinicians in surveillance of Acute Flaccid Paralysis held in Khyber Institute of Medical Sciences today. In a hand out issued from DC Kohat office it was revealed that ADC Bashir Ahmed responded to multiple questions regarding need of surveillance and management of the program.

More Stories From Pakistan

