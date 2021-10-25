UrduPoint.com

Vaccination Teams Deputed At Motorway Interchanges

The health department has deputed vaccination teams at interchanges of motorways to inoculate travellers and commuters against coronavirus

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) :The health department has deputed vaccination teams at interchanges of motorways to inoculate travellers and commuters against coronavirus.

A spokesman for the health department said on Monday the district health authority started Reach Every Door (RED) drive in the district to ensure vaccination of 100 percent population of Faisalabad against coronavirus.

In this connection, vaccination teams have also been deputed at all entry and exit points of the district including Sahianwala Interchange, Deputy Wala Interchange, Kamal Pur Interchange, Interchange Aminpur Bungalow, Interchange Sammundri and Interchange Jaranwala.

The teams were also directed to ensure vaccination of all travellers and commutersand deal with them politely, he added.

