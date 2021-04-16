Vaccination to healthcare workers, senior citizens in KP continues

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :Healthcare workers and senior citizens of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are being vaccinated against corona during the Holy month of Ramadan.

According to the health department, a total of 4,069 people were vaccinated against corona during the last 24 hours.

The first dose of the vaccine has been given to 11 senior citizens, 91,266 people over the age of 60 have been vaccinated against corona so far, 27,301 health workers and 10,640 senior citizens in the province have been given the second dose of corona vaccine so far.

The total number of medical personnel receiving the first dose of the vaccine in the province is 49,321, while the total number of senior citizens receiving the single dose of cyano vaccine is 1,196.