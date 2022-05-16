Vaccine Training Center inaugurated at Karachi Institute of Animal Health

UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan Published May 16, 2022 | 08:33 PM

Sindh Minister for Livestock and Fisheries Engineer Abdul Bari Khan Pitafi on Monday inaugurated Vaccine Training Center at Karachi Institute of Animal Health in Korangi (KIAHK) to impart training to staffers to administer various vaccines

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2022 ) :Sindh Minister for Livestock and Fisheries Engineer Abdul Bari Khan Pitafi on Monday inaugurated Vaccine Training Center at Karachi Institute of Animal Health in Korangi (KIAHK) to impart training to staffers to administer various vaccines.

On the occasion, the minister also inaugurated another project Sindh Institute of Animal Health, said a statement.

Director General, Livestock Sindh and Sindh Institute of Animal Health Dr. Nazir Ahmad Kalhoro briefed the Minister about the two proposed projects.

Secretary Fisheries Tamizuddin Khero, Director General Fisheries Sindh Dr. Merul-Ahad Khan Talpur, Director Livestock Animal Breeding Dr. Ehtesham Rana and other officials of Fisheries and Livestock were also present on the occasion.

