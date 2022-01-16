UrduPoint.com

Variety Of Winter Delights Attracting Pedestrians On Roads, Streets

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 16, 2022 | 10:50 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2022 ) :As winter season is in its full swing, dozens of eateries selling 'traditional winter delights' in restaurants, markets and malls alongside roads across Federal capital are doing good business by offering a variety of food items to attract passerby customers.

Shopkeepers while talking to a private news channel said that winter is best season for them because due to the drop in mercury specially at night, their food items sale gone on rise manifold, adding, the fried fish, gajar ka halwa, corn soup, coffee sellers expressed their happiness over good business earning.

A vendor said that the freezing cold always bring additional business boom for them and we continue selling hot corn soup to attract citizens on cold nights.

According to a mobile vendor, they are earning handsome amount while selling deep-fried fries and coffee.

The owner of restaurants selling variety of coffee said they were getting huge orders for special tea.The best weather to have this hot drink is now, said a girl in coffee shop, adding, warm up the winters with a cozy mug of your favorite hot chocolate coffee.

There are huge variety of delights which keeps us warm and healthy by boosting our immune system, said another pedestrian.

Doctors say eating dry fruits like pistachio, pine nuts, almonds, raisins and peanuts is good for health and keep you energetic in routine life.

