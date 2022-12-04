Various groups organize rallies to observe 'Sindhi Topi Ajrak' Day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2022 ) :The various walks of life of the Larkana district were taking out rallies to celebrate the traditional Sindhi Cap and Ajrak Day on Saturday.

Leaders, workers, and members of various political parties, nationalist parties, NGOs, Members of the District Bar Association Larkana, Sindhi Media Forum, Arts Council of Pakistan, school students of various schools, and CSS Coaching Center Larkana organized rallies to celebrate the Topi and Ajrak event here in Larkana.

On the occasion, a large number of people wearing Caps and ajar, carrying banners and chanted slogans for Sindhi Culture. The rally marched through various thorough fares and reached Jinnah Bagh Chowk Larkana.

The participants of the rallies addressing the occasion said that all Sindhi people are united on the sensitive issue of culture; they said that they would not tolerate any joke with Sindh culture and traditions.

They said Sindhi culture Topi and Ajrak are the identities of the Sindhi people, so the criticism against any culture is a violation of the constitution and human rights, they said Sindh has five thousand old culture with its diversity has also the heirs of heritage, they said.

The speakers including President DBA Larkana Safdar Ghouri, Zafar Abro, Ashiq Pathan, Syed Jaweed Shah, Hanif Suhag, Ayaz sario, and others.