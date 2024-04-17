Open Menu

VAWC Excellent Platform To Provide Justice, Protection To Oppressed Women

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 17, 2024 | 03:40 PM

VAWC excellent platform to provide justice, protection to oppressed women

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhary along with Commissioner Maryam Khan and CPO Sadiq Ali paid visit to Violence against Women Center (VAWC).

DSP Headquarters Namreen Munir and other officers were also accompanied by them during the visit.DSP VAWC Shabina Karim, Manager VAWC and SHO Maryam Faiz were also present there.

RPO Muhammad Sohail Chaudhary inspected the various sectors of the centre and briefed the Commissioner about the working of the centre.

Sohail Chaudhary said that the Anti-Violence Center for Women was an excellent platform to provide justice and protection to women victims of violence.

He further said that an effective awareness drive was also underway to sensitize citizens in order to prevent violence against women and to work more effectively for the prosecution of women who are victims of violence.

RPO said that it was very important to control the trend of violence against women in the society and steps to control incidents of harassment of women.

Commissioner Maryam Khan praised the establishment and performance of Center and said that Anti-Violence Center for Women was a unique institution of its kind that provides free assistance facilities like moral, legal protection and medical protection to oppressed women.

Related Topics

Police Visit Women Moral

Recent Stories

Babar Azam might be rested during T20I series agai ..

Babar Azam might be rested during T20I series against Kiwis: Pakistan head coach

45 minutes ago
 vivo V30 5G: The Perfect Blend of Enhanced Photogr ..

Vivo V30 5G: The Perfect Blend of Enhanced Photography and Premium Design

1 hour ago
 Global financial institutions back Pakistan’s ec ..

Global financial institutions back Pakistan’s economic reforms

1 hour ago
 Saudi Assistant Minister of Defence reaches Islama ..

Saudi Assistant Minister of Defence reaches Islamabad

2 hours ago
 NAB exonerates Nawaz Sharif in Thoshakhana referen ..

NAB exonerates Nawaz Sharif in Thoshakhana reference

2 hours ago
 US lauds Pakistan’s economic reforms amidst chal ..

US lauds Pakistan’s economic reforms amidst challenges

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 April 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 April 2024

7 hours ago
 Venezuela shuts Ecuador diplomatic missions over r ..

Venezuela shuts Ecuador diplomatic missions over raid

16 hours ago
 France and Germany will slow eurozone down: IMF

France and Germany will slow eurozone down: IMF

16 hours ago
 UN to launch $2.8 bn global appeal for Gaza, West ..

UN to launch $2.8 bn global appeal for Gaza, West Bank

16 hours ago
 COAS, Saudi FM discuss bilateral cooperation in va ..

COAS, Saudi FM discuss bilateral cooperation in various sectors

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan