VAWC excellent platform to provide justice, protection to oppressed women

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhary along with Commissioner Maryam Khan and CPO Sadiq Ali paid visit to Violence against Women Center (VAWC).

DSP Headquarters Namreen Munir and other officers were also accompanied by them during the visit.DSP VAWC Shabina Karim, Manager VAWC and SHO Maryam Faiz were also present there.

RPO Muhammad Sohail Chaudhary inspected the various sectors of the centre and briefed the Commissioner about the working of the centre.

Sohail Chaudhary said that the Anti-Violence Center for Women was an excellent platform to provide justice and protection to women victims of violence.

He further said that an effective awareness drive was also underway to sensitize citizens in order to prevent violence against women and to work more effectively for the prosecution of women who are victims of violence.

RPO said that it was very important to control the trend of violence against women in the society and steps to control incidents of harassment of women.

Commissioner Maryam Khan praised the establishment and performance of Center and said that Anti-Violence Center for Women was a unique institution of its kind that provides free assistance facilities like moral, legal protection and medical protection to oppressed women.