VC IUB wants students to be acquainted with literature, languages of world

Vice Chancellor the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob has said that in this age of globalization, it is very important for the students to be acquainted with the language, literature and culture of other countries

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2021 ) :Vice Chancellor the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob has said that in this age of globalization, it is very important for the students to be acquainted with the language, literature and culture of other countries.

Information communication technology connects nations spread across different continents and their social and cultural interests are intertwined. In the same background, the Institute of Languages has been established at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur, with the aim of providing students with knowledge of different languages and literature and translation and publication of other languages.

Similarly, the Directorate of International Linkages was also promoting links with international educational institutions. The Vice Chancellor expressed these views in a meeting with renowned journalist, writer, film critic Khurram Sohail in his office.

President of urdu Department Dr. Rubina Rafique, Controller news Radio Pakistan Sajjad Pervez, Chairperson Department of Persian Dr. Ismat Durrani and teachers, Amir Sohail and Farjad Faiz were also present on the occasion. On this occasion, Khurram Sohail presented his book Ghenji and Khurram Sohail to the Vice Chancellor. This book is based on a Japanese novel written over a thousand year ago.

The Vice Chancellor appreciated the author's literary efforts. Khurram Sohail said that he was impressed with the expansion and development of Islamia University Bahawalpur and due to his association with the Japanese Embassy, he will liaison to promotion of literature, faculty and exchange of students between the Islamia University of Bahawalpur and Japanese universities.