VC SMBBMU Larkana Cancels Her Visit To UK

Muhammad Irfan 54 seconds ago Sun 28th November 2021 | 09:10 PM

VC SMBBMU Larkana cancels her visit to UK

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2021 ) :The Vice Chancellor Shaheed Mohtrama Benazir Bhutto Medical University (SMBBMU) Larkana Professor Dr. Anila Attaur Rehman canceled her visit to UK.

In a letter written by the university administration to the Secretary Universities and Boards, says a press release of the University, on Sunday evening.

Vice Chancellor Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University Professor Anila Attaur Rehman has been asked to cancel the NOC taken on November 19 from 01-12-2021 to 10-12-2021 for going abroad.

The letter said that the Vice Chancellor of the University wanted to visit the UK for 10 days on a private visit but the visit was canceled due to the death of Miss Noshin Kazmi, she was student of 4th year MBBS (Batch-46) at Chandka Medical College (CMC) Larkana of Shaheed Mohtrama Benazir Bhutto Medical University (SMBBMU) Larkana.

NOC should be canceled, In this regard, the Vice Chancellor said that "I am canceling my visit in this critical situation, the students of the university are like my children and the university is my first priority and in this situation my presence in the university is more important,'' press release added.

