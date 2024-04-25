(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) Vice Chancellor of Sindh Madressatul islam University Dr Mujeeb Sahrai has said Karachi is a city of great educational opportunities for students who are living and studying here in the city, hence they must avail these opportunities for their bright future.

He said this while addressing the prize Distribution Ceremony organized by SMIU Model School on Thursday at the Sir Shahnawaz Bhutto Auditorium of the University.

The VC said that students of this metropolitan city were more fortunate than those who were living in Larkana, Sukkur, Umerkot, Bhirya, Khuzdar, Qalat, Gilgit and other cities and remote areas of the country, as these students had good schools with quality education, modern facilities and healthy activities.

Dr. Mujeeb Sahrai said the education which he had received from the D.J. College and the culture of Karachi city had played a major role in his successful career. “The students of SMIU Model School have more reasons to feel proud and one of them is that they are getting quality education from the Alma-Mater of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah, who had praised his alma mater on many times,” he said.

Recalling his school days spent in Dadu city, Dr. Mujeeb Sahrai said at that time there was more motivation, dynamics and activities in our school, that had helped him to pursue his future goals, but the students of today are less equipped with such dynamics despite the fact that they are the generation of 21st century.

The vice chancellor stressed upon teachers and management of the SMIU Model School that they must facilitated students as they could participate in more and more activities being held in the city. He was of the opinion that co-curricular activities are more important for growth of students, hence teachers equally give importance to curricular and co-curricular activities.

Dr. Mujeeb Sahrai congratulated the winners of gold, bronze and silver medals, who had participated in different competitions held in the city and stressed upon them to value the time and their parents, who want to see them shining.

On this occasion Dr. Mujeeb Sahrai gave away medals and certificates to the students and certificates to their teachers. He also gave away a shield to Nabeela Kanwal, Principal of SMIU Model School, while the Principal presented souvenirs to him.

The ceremony was attended by Registrar of SMIU Ghulam Mustafa Shaikh, Dean Faculty of Social Sciences Dr. Zahid Ali Channar and teachers and students of the SMIU Model School.