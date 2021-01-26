VC vows to steer Sindh University out of financial crises despite all odds

University of Sindh Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro Tuesday vowed to bring the varsity out of all the financial crises despite all odds while urging all stakeholders to own the institution and join hands

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :University of Sindh Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro Tuesday vowed to bring the varsity out of all the financial crises despite all odds while urging all stakeholders to own the institution and join hands. While addressing a reception by Sindh University Employees Welfare Association (SUEWA) in Senate Hall, he also assured to make Sindh University an ideal and profitable institution with the cooperation of the Sindh government and pave the way to a new pinnacle of success.

Referring to his affiliation with the university as student, scholar and academia, Prof. Kalhoro said that he would serve the university wholeheartedly in order to bring it towards the path of progress.

Unlike the previous VC, he was not on a four year contract, he said and added, "I am a permanent employee of this university and will get my pension from this organization even after retirement." "We are all employees of the University of Sindh and we have to jointly work for its betterment and development so move forward after doing ownership of the institution," the VC maintained.

He said that the lower employees should give quality education to their children while serving in the university so that they might seek good jobs after they were passed out. He hoped that he would be able to improve the financial condition of the varsity after working day in and day out to get grants from both Sindh and Federal governments and compensate the academic loss with the support of all stakeholders. He said that despite being in grade 22, he was still an employee of the university like a grade 2 worker adding that all of the human resources at the varsity had to maintain unity.

The Vice Chancellor said that the varsity was paying monthly pension to 1700 pensioners; however, he said, the grant which was released on a monthly basis added up to 50 percent of the total salaries of the employees.