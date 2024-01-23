Open Menu

Vegetable Dehydration Initiative Can Help Generate Handsome Income

Umer Jamshaid Published January 23, 2024 | 06:51 PM

Vegetable dehydration initiative can help generate handsome income

The National Productivity Organization (NPO) arranged an awareness session on vegetable dehydration to improve farmers' income and improve exports

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) The National Productivity Organization (NPO) arranged an awareness session on vegetable dehydration to improve farmers' income and improve exports.

General Manager NPO Wajeeha Ahmed Abbasi while addressing the participants at Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) remarked that NPO was imparting information about vegetable dehydration across the country. The government is committed to enhancing vegetable exports, she added.

President Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry Mian Rashid Iqbal stated that there were immense opportunities

in foreign markets for vegetable export. He lamented that about 50 percent of vegetables perished due to a lack of different facilities.

He stated that vegetables’ dehydration was a good project and it would surely help not only save the vegetables but

also lead to improvement in exports. “We can work on solar-dryer”, he added. He advocated training programmes for the promotion of the new project. He also promised to extend maximum support and cooperation in holding training programmes. MCCI has given space to NPO in 2019 for facilitating to improvement economic activities in the region.

Joint ventures with universities and chambers were of also vital importance, Mian Rashid observed. Regional Incharge NPO Sadaruddin Gilani also spoke.

Related Topics

Multan Exports Rashid Lead Chamber 2019 Market Commerce Government Industry NPO

Recent Stories

OIC condemns opening of "Ram Temple" on demolished ..

OIC condemns opening of "Ram Temple" on demolished Babri Mosque

4 minutes ago
 China leads in 5G-A technology development, expect ..

China leads in 5G-A technology development, expects better connectivity, product ..

4 minutes ago
 161 polling stations declared sensitive, polling s ..

161 polling stations declared sensitive, polling staff complete training in Muza ..

56 seconds ago
 KP Caretaker CM launches Bannu Economic Zone

KP Caretaker CM launches Bannu Economic Zone

57 seconds ago
 Vietnam business group visits MNSUA

Vietnam business group visits MNSUA

59 seconds ago
 PRCS, OGDCL forge strategic partnership to advance ..

PRCS, OGDCL forge strategic partnership to advance humanitarian initiatives

4 minutes ago
Police foil smuggling bid, huge cache of arms, amm ..

Police foil smuggling bid, huge cache of arms, ammunition recover

48 seconds ago
 ADC Haripur inspects SDC Khanpur

ADC Haripur inspects SDC Khanpur

49 seconds ago
 DPO issues directives for enhanced security during ..

DPO issues directives for enhanced security during upcoming general elections

51 seconds ago
 FM Jilani expresses sorrow over loss of lives in l ..

FM Jilani expresses sorrow over loss of lives in landslide in Yunnan, China

52 seconds ago
 ECP holds media session regarding elections report ..

ECP holds media session regarding elections reporting

54 seconds ago
 Football fan in Italy gets 5-year ban for racially ..

Football fan in Italy gets 5-year ban for racially abusing AC Milan goalkeeper M ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan