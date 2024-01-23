Vegetable Dehydration Initiative Can Help Generate Handsome Income
Umer Jamshaid Published January 23, 2024 | 06:51 PM
The National Productivity Organization (NPO) arranged an awareness session on vegetable dehydration to improve farmers' income and improve exports
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) The National Productivity Organization (NPO) arranged an awareness session on vegetable dehydration to improve farmers' income and improve exports.
General Manager NPO Wajeeha Ahmed Abbasi while addressing the participants at Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) remarked that NPO was imparting information about vegetable dehydration across the country. The government is committed to enhancing vegetable exports, she added.
President Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry Mian Rashid Iqbal stated that there were immense opportunities
in foreign markets for vegetable export. He lamented that about 50 percent of vegetables perished due to a lack of different facilities.
He stated that vegetables’ dehydration was a good project and it would surely help not only save the vegetables but
also lead to improvement in exports. “We can work on solar-dryer”, he added. He advocated training programmes for the promotion of the new project. He also promised to extend maximum support and cooperation in holding training programmes. MCCI has given space to NPO in 2019 for facilitating to improvement economic activities in the region.
Joint ventures with universities and chambers were of also vital importance, Mian Rashid observed. Regional Incharge NPO Sadaruddin Gilani also spoke.
