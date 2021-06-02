UrduPoint.com
Vice Chairman WASA Reviews Dredging Work Of Nullah Leh

Faizan Hashmi 34 seconds ago Wed 02nd June 2021 | 06:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) and Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), Vice Chairman, Haroon Kamal Hashmi Wednesday inspected dredging and desilting work of Nullah Leh at Gawalmandi bridge.

He said that this year the project would be completed with the cooperation of Bahria Town.

On the occasion, Additional Chief Executive Officer, Bahria Town Haji Amjad Mehmood and Managing Director WASA Raja Shoukat Mehmood were also present.

He said, the dredging work would help in preventing floods in the Nullah.

Bahria Town staff briefed about the project and informed that heavy machinery was being used to complete the project.

Haroon Kamal thanked the administration of Bahria Town for the services being rendered to prevent flash flooding and avoid loss of lives and property during heavy rains in monsoon season.

He expressed the hope that the dredging work would be completed within shortest possible timeframe.

MD WASA informed that the agency had launched the project earlier with the special grant released by the Punjab government but, now the pace of work would be accelerated due to cooperation of Bahria Town.

MPA PP13, Haji Amjad Mehmood told that this year too, the project would be completed with the help of Bahria Town like last year.

He said, Bahria Town always plays an important role in public welfare projects and the cooperation would continue in future as well.

He assured that all available resources would be utilized to complete dredging work of nullah leh.

