UrduPoint.com

Victims Of Greece Boat Tragedy Remembered At Kotli University

Muhammad Irfan Published June 20, 2023 | 07:51 PM

Victims of Greece boat tragedy remembered at Kotli university

The state-run University of Kotli stood in solidarity with victims of the recent boat sinking tragedy that claimed hundreds of ill-fated lives including the Kotli district of Azad Jammu and Kashmir

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2023 ) : The state-run University of Kotli stood in solidarity with victims of the recent boat sinking tragedy that claimed hundreds of ill-fated lives including the Kotli district of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The university participants demonstrated their unwavering sympathies and solidarity with the bereaved families of the victims of the devastating boat sinking in Greece Sea waters on June 14 this year.

The tragic incident resulted in the loss of over 100 Pakistani lives with a significant number of individuals still missing including many from Khuiratta, a tehsil near our institution.

Under the auspices of the headship of Prof. Dr Rahmat Ali Khan, Vice Chancellor of the University of Kotli, the program served as a platform for the university's faculty, administration and students to join hands, pay tribute & offer prayers for the lives lost and those still unaccounted for, the varsity media wing told APP on Tuesday.

Prof. Dr Ghulam Nabi, Dean, Faculty of Computing & Engineering, also shared his personal story as an occupied Kashmiri refugee, highlighting the hardships endured during his migration from Kashmir in 1991, including challenges of staying connected with family due to the lack of basic communication means for months.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr Rahmat Ali Khan, while addressing the ceremony expressed deep sorrow and empathy for the victims and their families.

He emphasized the close connection between the affected area of Khuiratta and the university, urging the community to come together and unite in prayer for the safe return of the missing individuals.

Prof Dr Rahmat offered heartfelt prayers for the elevation of the martyrs' ranks.

The program also included a special prayer led by Hafiz Muhammad Akram providing solace and spiritual support to the families of the martyred and missing persons.

Related Topics

Pakistan Missing Persons Martyrs Shaheed Greece Kotli Khuiratta Azad Jammu And Kashmir June Prayer Family Media From Refugee

Recent Stories

UAE Central Bank’s balance sheet up 6.3% to AED6 ..

UAE Central Bank’s balance sheet up 6.3% to AED631.6bn at end of April 2023, t ..

7 minutes ago
 Court initiates procedure to declare Swati abscond ..

Court initiates procedure to declare Swati absconder

54 seconds ago
 Saqr Ghobash receives Speaker of Qatar’s Shura C ..

Saqr Ghobash receives Speaker of Qatar’s Shura Council

22 minutes ago
 Minister of State for Poverty Alleviation and Soci ..

Minister of State for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Faisal Karim Kundi t ..

8 minutes ago
 Blinken Says Voiced US Concerns Regarding China's ..

Blinken Says Voiced US Concerns Regarding China's Military, Intelligence Actions ..

56 seconds ago
 Sharjah concludes participation as Guest of Honour ..

Sharjah concludes participation as Guest of Honour of 5-day Seoul International ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.