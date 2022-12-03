UrduPoint.com

Vintage Car Rally Reaches Landikotal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 03, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Vintage car rally reaches Landikotal

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2022 ) :The 13th Vintage and Classic Car Rally organized by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa sports and Youth Affairs here on Saturday reached Machni Post and Khyber Rifles Mess Landi Kotal via historic Khyber Pass.

The car rally passed through Bab-e-Khyber and reached historic Khyber Pass and Machni Post where its participants were briefed about historical significance of Khyber Pass and Torkham Border.

After stopover at Machni Post, the rally reached Khyber Rifles Officers Mess Landikotal. Various events including traditional Khattak, Mehsud, Chitrali and other local dances were also arranged for entertainment of the rally's participants.

It is worth mentioning that an exhibition of vintage cars that are part of the rally would be held in Peshawar Services Club on December 4th. The vintage cars included Mercedes, Ford, Chevrolet, Buick, Mini and Volkswagen of models from 1930s to 1970s.

