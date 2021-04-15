UrduPoint.com
Violation Of Ramazan Ordinance Not Be Accepted: DC Sukkur

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 05:10 PM

Violation of Ramazan Ordinance not be accepted: DC Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Sukkur Rana Adeel Taswar, the concerned officers of the district administration on Thursday visited various areas of taluka Saleh Pat, Pano Akil, Rohri, Bagarji, Sukkur and other to check prices of the daily used commodities in their respective areas durung the holy month of Ramzan.

The Deputy Commissioner Sukkur has directed that violation of Ramazan Ordinance would not be accepted at any cost, and accordingly, action would be taken against the violators regardless of any discrimination during the Ramzan.

