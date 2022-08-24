VIS assigns IER to FCL

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2022 ) :VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has assigned initial entity ratings of triple B/ three to Frontier Ceramics Limited (FCL).

The medium to long-term rating of 'BBB' denoted adequate credit quality coupled with reasonable protection factors, said press release issued here on Wednesday.

Moreover, risk factors are considered variable if changes occur in the economy.

The short-term rating of 'A -3' denotes timely payment of obligations coupled with satisfactory company fundamental and liquidity factors.

Outlook on the assigned ratings is stable.

The ratings assigned to FCL take into account the company's association with Khalid & Khalid Holdings with business interests in construction.

APP /ah