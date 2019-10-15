UrduPoint.com
Visually Impaired Persons Possess Talent: Commissioner Bahawalpur

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 07:11 PM

Visually impaired persons are filled with skills and talents and have a very strong inner vision which helps them in contributing towards the betterment of society and make them an important part of the social circle

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) :Visually impaired persons are filled with skills and talents and have a very strong inner vision which helps them in contributing towards the betterment of society and make them an important part of the social circle.

These remarks were stated by Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Nayyar Iqbal while addressing a function held in connection with White Cane Safety Day as Chief Guest at Rashidia Auditorium here on Tuesday.

Commissioner said that he feels immense pleasure in attending the event and finding himself among talented persons who have succeeded in their respective fields despite their visual disability.

He gave away white canes to visually impaired students. Students with visually disability performed national songs and tableau's at the occasion.

President Pakistan Association of the Blind Bahawalpur Usman Saeed and Senior Vice President World Blind cricket Council Syed Salman Tariq Bukhari also addressed the gathering.

The event was attended by Additional Commissioner Coordination Aftab Peerzada, Director Arts Council Bahawalpur Abid Rizvi and visually impaired persons belonging to various walks of life.

