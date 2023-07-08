Voice of poor 'Abdul Sattar Edhi' remembered on his 7th death anniversary

ISLAMABAD, Jul 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2023 ) :The late philanthropist Sir Abdul Sattar Edhi was remembered on his 7th death anniversary and people from all walks of life through media platforms paid him glowing tributes for his lifetime unforgettable services to mankind.

Edhi, who built a network of humanitarian centers across the country to provide life-saving services to the people, died on July 8, 2016, at the age of 89.

July 8 marks a significant day in the hearts and minds of millions around the world as they remember the remarkable life and legacy of Abdul Sattar Edhi, one of Pakistan's most revered figures and a beacon of hope for the less fortunate.

On this solemn occasion, people from all walks of life come together to pay homage to the man who dedicated his entire existence to serving humanity selflessly, ptv news channel reported.

Abdul Sattar Edhi was born on February 28, 1928, in Bantva, Gujarat, British India. He grew up witnessing poverty and suffering, which planted the seeds of compassion and empathy within him.

In 1947, following the partition of India, Edhi migrated to Karachi, Pakistan, where he began his lifelong mission of alleviating human suffering.

The philanthropist's charitable journey commenced with a humble dispensary in Karachi, which gradually evolved into the Edhi Foundation an unprecedented organization providing a wide range of social services, including medical care, rehabilitation centers, orphanages, morgues, and burial services.

Edhi's vision knew no bounds, and he made it his life's work to offer aid to anyone in need, regardless of their race, religion, or social status.

The foundation's services expanded across Pakistan, and Edhi' s unwavering dedication inspired others to join his cause.

Throughout his life, Edhi faced numerous challenges and hardships. However, his unwavering determination and unyielding spirit propelled him forward.

His work and commitment were recognized globally, earning him countless awards and accolades, including the Ramon Magsaysay Award for Public Service, the Lenin Peace prize, and the Gandhi Peace Award, to name just a few.

Abdul Sattar Edhi's impact extended far beyond the borders of Pakistan.