UrduPoint.com

Voice Services Available In All Erstwhile FATA Districts: Senate Told

Faizan Hashmi 20 hours ago Fri 24th September 2021 | 01:40 PM

Voice services available in all erstwhile FATA districts: Senate told

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on Friday told the Senate that currently, voice services were available in all districts of ex-FATA.

Responding during Question Hour, he said recently, in pursuance of Government's vision of providing internet services across the country, internet services have been restored in Bajaur, South Waziristan and Khyber Districts, whereas internet services in Kuram, Orakzai, North Waziristan and Mohmand Districts would be restored in phases after review of security situation by the quarters concerned.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan has also issued directives for extending of 3g and 4g services to the said areas.

He said Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT) issued Policy Directive under Section-8 of Pakistan Telecommunication (Re-Organization) Act, 1996 regarding "Closure of Telecom Services due to National Security Concerns".

Pursuant to the GoP Policy Directive, PTA as a regulator, issued SoPs to service providers for handling the closure activity, he added.

He said Ministry of Interior being the custodian of internal security under the Rules of business, 1973 initiates such references and issues necessary instructions to PTA for implementation through Cellular mobile Operators.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Senate North Waziristan South Waziristan Prime Minister Internet Technology Business Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Mobile 3G 4G All Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 September 202 ..

22 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 25th September 202 ..

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 25th September 2021

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Interior General Inspector visits Nort ..

Ministry of Interior General Inspector visits North, South America to enhance st ..

9 hours ago
 Osama Al Shafar elected Vice President of Union Cy ..

Osama Al Shafar elected Vice President of Union Cycliste Internationale for next ..

9 hours ago
 US Authorizes Transactions With Taliban Related to ..

US Authorizes Transactions With Taliban Related to Humanitarian Activities - Tre ..

9 hours ago
 Dr Palitha joins WHO's mask-wearing campaign at Is ..

Dr Palitha joins WHO's mask-wearing campaign at Islamabad Int'l airport

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.