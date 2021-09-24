Voice services available in all erstwhile FATA districts: Senate told

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on Friday told the Senate that currently, voice services were available in all districts of ex-FATA.

Responding during Question Hour, he said recently, in pursuance of Government's vision of providing internet services across the country, internet services have been restored in Bajaur, South Waziristan and Khyber Districts, whereas internet services in Kuram, Orakzai, North Waziristan and Mohmand Districts would be restored in phases after review of security situation by the quarters concerned.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan has also issued directives for extending of 3g and 4g services to the said areas.

He said Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT) issued Policy Directive under Section-8 of Pakistan Telecommunication (Re-Organization) Act, 1996 regarding "Closure of Telecom Services due to National Security Concerns".

Pursuant to the GoP Policy Directive, PTA as a regulator, issued SoPs to service providers for handling the closure activity, he added.

He said Ministry of Interior being the custodian of internal security under the Rules of business, 1973 initiates such references and issues necessary instructions to PTA for implementation through Cellular mobile Operators.