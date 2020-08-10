Volunteer repatriation of Afghan refugees starts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ) :The process of volunteer repatriation of Afghan refugees from Pakistan started here on Monday.

UN High Commissioner for Afghan Refugees, Qesar Afridi while talking to Radio Pakistan said for those Afghan refugees, willing to repatriate voluntarily to Afghanistan a registration center has been established in Azakhel area of Nowshera district.

He informed that registration of repatriating Afghan refugees would be carried out only on Monday and Tuesday.

He said a sub office of UN High Commissioner for Afghan refugees would provide 200 Dollars to every repatriating family after its settlement in Afghanistan.