Vote To Elect New Prime Minister Begins
Umer Jamshaid Published March 03, 2024 | 12:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2024) The voting process to elect the new Prime Minister of Pakistan/Leader of the House started in the National Assembly here on Sunday.
Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Shehbaz Sharif and Sunni Ittehad Council Omer Ayub Khan are vying for the coveted slot.
The nomination papers of MNA Main Muhammad Shahbaz for Prime Minister of Pakistan/Leader of the House were proposed by MNAs Syed Khursheed Ahmad Shah, Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Tariq Bashir Cheema, Rana Tanvir Hussain, Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhary, Sardar Muhammad Yousaf Zaman, Attaullah Tarar, Abdul Aleem Khan, and seconded by MNAs Romina Khursheed Alam, Shaza Fatima Khawaja, Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Laghari, Ahsan Iqbal, Kessoo Mal Kheel Das, Anusha Rahman Khan, Hanif Abbasi, Jamal Shah Kakar.
The nomination papers of Omar Ayub Khan for Prime Minister of Pakistan/Leader of the House were proposed by MNAs Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, Asad Qaiser, Riaz Khan Fatyana, Umair Khan Niazi, and seconded by MNAs Mohammad Sanaullah Khan Mastikhel, Ali Khan Jadoon, Mujahid Ali, and Malik Mohammad Amir Dogar.
Before voting, the "bells" were rung for five minutes inside the national assembly hall to inform every member to gather inside. Afterwards, the doors of the house were closed.
The Speaker allocated lobby A to PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif while lobby B to Sunni Ittehad Council lobby.
APP/zah-sra
