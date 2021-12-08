Voters' awareness walk held in Larkana

An awareness walk was organized here on Tuesday by the Election Commission's Larkana region, to mobilize voters to register and exercise their right to vote in elections

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2021 ) :An awareness walk was organized here on Tuesday by the Election Commission's Larkana region, to mobilize voters to register and exercise their right to vote in elections.

The walk started from the District Election Office Larkana that march all the important thoroughfares of the Larkana City and concluded at Government Girls High Secondary school Larkana.

The participants were carrying placards,banners inscribed with slogans enrolled on voter's list and to exercise their right of franchise.

The walk was led by the District Election Commissioner Larkana Azizullah Abbasi, DEO Secondary Akhtar Hussain Korejo, Professor Allah Bux Soomro and was largely participated by notables, officers, social workers, students, teachers, scouts and others.

Speaking on the occasion, District Election Commissioner, Larkana said that the ECP for the first time in the country to mark December 7 as "National Voters Day" to raise awareness about importance of vote.

He said that the decision was taken to encourage the citizens for getting them enrolled on voter's list and to exercise their right of franchise.

He remarked that balloting was not only a requirement for elections but it was the topmost duty of every citizen so every citizen aged above 18 particularly the women would be encouraged to register themselves as voter.

He urged all those concerned to encourage youngsters to enroll themselves as voters in the coming days.

He also asked them to create awareness in this regard.

District Election Commissioner, Larkana also urged the youths to get themselves registered as voter andexercise their right of franchise to achieve the objectives of democracy by electing real representatives of people.

On the occasion, Madam Mumtaz Solangi said that all men, women, youth, disabled persons, as well as people belonging to minority communities has equal right of vote.