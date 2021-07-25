UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Voters Enthusiastically Taking Part In AJK Polls, Turnout To Cross Over 55%: CEC

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Sun 25th July 2021 | 02:10 PM

Voters enthusiastically taking part in AJK polls, turnout to cross over 55%: CEC

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2021 ) :Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Justice ® Abdul Rashid Sulheria on Sunday expressed satisfaction over all the arrangements including security, finalized for general elections 2021 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

He said polling was underway peacefully at 99 percent polling stations as he has not received report of any major incident.

All-out efforts would be made to ensure a transparent polling process in AJK, he further added.

Chief Election Commissioner visited different polling stations accompanied with Member Election Commission Farhat Ali Mir and Raja Farooq Niaz.

They checked the security and other arrangements at the polling station and expressed satisfaction over the arrangements and process of polling throughout the region.

Talking to media at 'Sehli Sarkar' Polling Station, he said, the polling process for 33 Legislative Assembly seats in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) commenced at 8 AM and would continue till 5 PM without any break.

He said, keeping in view the previous polling trends in AJK, this time the turn out could cross over 55 percent as voters were enthusiastically taking part in the polling process.

The CEC said all the presiding officers had been directed to announce results at the spot after the conclusion of the counting, adding, results would be given to polling agents of the candidates on 'Form 24' duly signed by them.

He informed that overall law and order situation was perfect and police had established control rooms at each district to monitor law and order situation, adding, election commission was monitoring the polling process through its central control room established at Muzaffarabad.

Related Topics

Election Assembly Chief Election Commissioner Police Law And Order Election Commission Of Pakistan Rashid Muzaffarabad Azad Jammu And Kashmir Sunday Media All

Recent Stories

SEHA introduces specialised Saturday clinics acros ..

47 minutes ago

Hub71 selected to endorse global tech entrepreneur ..

2 hours ago

India reports 39,742 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 ..

2 hours ago

UAE leaders send condolences to Chinese President ..

3 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed issues resolution to form new Bo ..

3 hours ago

UAE Press: With new entity, Dubai on global health ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.