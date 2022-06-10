VP PAJCCI terms federal budget as relief oriented, balanced

Vice President Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI), Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi has termed the federal budget for upcoming fiscal year as relief oriented and a balanced one

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :Vice President Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI), Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi has termed the federal budget for upcoming fiscal year as relief oriented and a balanced one.

Expressing his reaction over the federal budget presented on Friday by Federal Minister for Finance Miftah Ismail, Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi said the increase in salaries of government employees was a great relief while keeping in view prevailing pace of hike in prices of essential commodities.

Rise in pension was also a commendable step announced by the government because senior citizens were hard-press segment of society due to the inflation and deserved a lot of attention and care, he added.

Zia also appreciated withdrawal of taxes on installation of solar panels that will help people in coping with prevailing wave of power outages as an effective substitute.

Zia said the measures taken by government for promotion of Pak-Afghan trade was also commendable, while expressing the hope that such an approach would be continued in future for increasing the volume of regional trade.