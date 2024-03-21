Wah Cantonment Board Cracks Down On Unauthorized Commercialization
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 21, 2024 | 05:40 PM
WAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) Wah Cantonment's Executive Officer, Ms. Maria Jabeen Khan, issues a warning to property owners who have illegally converted residential premises into commercial establishments, citing violations of the Cantonment Act 1924, on Thursday.
According to Wah Cantonment's Executive Officer, under Sections 185 and 256 of the Cantonment Act 1924, owners will be notified to cease any commercial activities in residential properties.
A total of 423 residential premises have been identified for unauthorized commercial usage, leading to tax evasion and loss of revenue for the national treasury.
Among the identified properties, 203 are located in Lalarukh, with an additional 220 in areas like Gullistan Colony, 9-F market, Officer Colony, Liaq Ali chowk, 15-G market, and Anwar chowk.
These properties, initially leased for residential purposes, are now being utilized for various commercial ventures, including beauty parlors, clinics, shops, cafes, and academies.
The Cantonment board emphasized the need for prompt action to rectify the situation and ensure compliance with regulations.
Failure to comply with the directive will result in legal consequences for the property owners.
APP/ajq/378
