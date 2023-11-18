Wali Khan Baba Football Tournament kicked off in Kohat

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2023) District Chief Organizer Awami National Party (ANP) Dr. Muhammad Safdar on Saturday inaugurated The Wali Khan Baba Football Tournament at Tehsil Dara Adam Khel, near Qasim Khel ground.

The opening ceremony drew key figures like Noor Aslam Afridi, President of the organizing committee on ANP and nominated candidate for NA-35 Kohat constituency, along with Yaqub Khan, nominated candidate for PK-90.

Ismatullah Khan Khattak, expected candidate for PK-91 constituency and other notable party members were also present at the occasion.

Teams participating in the tournament, as well as a large crowd, were present at the opening ceremony.

The inaugural match took place between Jawaki and Dara Adam Khel teams.

