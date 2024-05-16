Open Menu

MD SITE Announces Rs.3.2b Package For Infrastructure Improvement

Sumaira FH Published May 16, 2024 | 09:19 PM

MD SITE announces Rs.3.2b package for infrastructure improvement

The Managing Director Sindh Industrial Trading Estate (SITE) Ghazanfar Qadri has said that Rs. 3.2b package had been prepared for Hyderabad Site area and as soon as funds were released from government, the work would be started on the package

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) The Managing Director Sindh Industrial Trading Estate (SITE) Ghazanfar Qadri has said that Rs. 3.2b package had been prepared for Hyderabad Site area and as soon as funds were released from government, the work would be started on the package.

According to a press release, he was addressing members of Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (HCCI) on Thursday. He said that industrialists were backbone of economy and when industries perform the employment opportunities will be created. He disclosed that digitized online facilitation centers would be set up for industrialists to provide them facilities at their doorsteps.

He maintained that new industrial zones were being set-up and Rs. 3bn would be spent for drainage and treatment project. He added that industrialists were tenants of Site area and without Site’s no objection certificate they would not pay tax to any other department. He said that the Sindh government was not providing funds to the Site, and salaries and pensions of employees were being paid through amount collected under tenancy. He said that efforts would be made to utilize tenancy for betterment of site.

HCCI President Adeel Siddiqui welcomed MD Site and said that HCCI felt that Site was serious in resolving problems of industrialists and industrialists contribute 90pc of GDP in the country. He said conditions of Site were before everyone whereas infrastructure was just broken. He said that accidents had become the order of the day and provision of water supply and drainage had become a major problem for industrialists. He said that encroachments were increasing in the area which had destroyed industrial environment.

HCCI Chief said that Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) was asking to pay property tax although they were tenants of Site. He said that 34 industrialists had paid money for plots but they were not given industrial plots despite lapse of two decades for Site phase II. He further said that if new industrial zone is created to today industrial activities would be started next day. Former Sindh Assembly Member Nadeem Ahmed Siddiqui said that industrialization must increase in Sindh. He said roads had been destroyed in site and industrialists should be provided one window facility.

Related Topics

Assembly Sindh Water Hyderabad SITE Chamber Nadeem Ahmed Money Commerce From Government Industry Employment

Recent Stories

2-day conference on Mevlana Rumi & Sultan Bahoo co ..

2-day conference on Mevlana Rumi & Sultan Bahoo concludes

2 minutes ago
 Govt committed to improve citizens' health status

Govt committed to improve citizens' health status

2 minutes ago
 Alternate Executive Directors ADB calls on Finance ..

Alternate Executive Directors ADB calls on Finance Minister

8 minutes ago
 DG SFA attends "Pakistan Baking Summit" as guest o ..

DG SFA attends "Pakistan Baking Summit" as guest of honour

3 minutes ago
 Engr Amir Muqam directs finalization PC-1 Gilgit B ..

Engr Amir Muqam directs finalization PC-1 Gilgit Baltistan Council Secretariat O ..

3 minutes ago
 IHC disposes of case regarding price of roti, naan

IHC disposes of case regarding price of roti, naan

3 minutes ago
Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves surge ove ..

Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves surge over $ 14.62 billion

23 minutes ago
 Dow tops 40,000 points as US stocks add to gains

Dow tops 40,000 points as US stocks add to gains

3 minutes ago
 Women playing pivotal role in shaping digital futu ..

Women playing pivotal role in shaping digital future: Shaza

23 minutes ago
 President PTF meets Chairman Air Sial for promotio ..

President PTF meets Chairman Air Sial for promotion of tennis in Pakistan

23 minutes ago
 Committee set up to ensure the availability of med ..

Committee set up to ensure the availability of medicines in hospitals

2 hours ago
 Madinah: Minister Salik expresses satisfaction ove ..

Madinah: Minister Salik expresses satisfaction over arrangements for Pakistani H ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan