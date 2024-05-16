Open Menu

Engr Amir Muqam Directs Finalization PC-1 Gilgit Baltistan Council Secretariat Office

Muhammad Irfan Published May 16, 2024 | 09:19 PM

Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan and SAFRON Engr Amir Muqam has directed concerned authorities to start work on finalizing PC-1 of Gilgit Baltistan Council Secretariat Office Building, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan and SAFRON Engr Amir Muqam has directed concerned authorities to start work on finalizing PC-1 of Gilgit Baltistan Council Secretariat Office Building, Islamabad.

He was chairing a meeting in Islamabad on Thursday to finalize the revised plan and review the progress on the project, a news release said.

Minister directed to present PC-1 within a week time. Federal Secretary Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Jawwad Rafique Malik, Joint Secretary Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Sudheer Khan Khattak, architect designer and consultant briefed the Federal Minister about the revised plan in details. The Federal minister issued instructions that the project should be completed on time.

