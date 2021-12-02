UrduPoint.com

Walk Held To Mark 'World AIDS Day'

MOHMAND, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :To create awareness among people against the HIV/AIDS, a walk under the auspices of Health Department at district headquarters, Ghalanai here on Wednesday.

The walk was attended by Deputy Commissioner Ghulam Habib, MPA Nisar Momand, DHO Rafiq Hayat, Medical Superintendent Ghalani Hospital Muhammad Hayat Afridi, DPO Salahuddin Kundi and a large number of tribal elders and people.

Speakers at the occasion said that AIDS is a dangerous disease which can only be controlled through preventive measures .

They said that government was taking practical steps to create awareness among people so that they should adopt preventive measures against this deadly disease.

Speakers said that precautionary measures including avoiding usage of used syringe, screening before blood donations, using hygienic surgical instruments, avoid indulging in immoral and unethical activities might helpful in controlling HIV.

They said that blood screening testing was important for timely diagnosis of disease and starting medical treatment.

The Health Department officials informed that presently around 100 Aids patients were present in the district which were very poor and couldn't afford treatment.

They said that Aids testing facility was available at headquarters hospital Ghalani, Yaka Ghanda hospital and Mamadgut hospital.

They called upon people to cooperate with Health Department and other relevant organizations to control AIDS.

