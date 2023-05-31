Walk on No Tobacco Day

The Lahore Services Institute of Medical Sciences (SIMS) has organized an awareness walk in connection with the No Tobacco Day with the cooperation of the World Health Organisation (WHO), here on Wednesday.

SIMS Principal Professor Dr Farooq Afzal led the walk where in his address, he said that smoking causes dangerous diseases and injurious to the human's mental and physical health

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2023 ) :The Lahore Services Institute of Medical Sciences (SIMS) has organized an awareness walk in connection with the No Tobacco Day with the cooperation of the World Health Organisation (WHO), here on Wednesday.

SIMS Principal Professor Dr Farooq Afzal led the walk where in his address, he said that smoking causes dangerous diseases and injurious to the human's mental and physical health.

He stressed on need of awareness regarding the bad impact of smoking and use of tobacco, and said that trend of smoking in women has the worst impact on their children, adding that pregnant women should strictly avoid smoking and even its smoke.

Other experts in their speeches said that about 800,000 people are dying in the world annually due to smoking and emphasized on need of a collective campaign and steps against the usage of tobacco.

They said that produce eatables instead of tobacco in the fields.

The participants of the walk were holding banners and placards with slogans against smoking.