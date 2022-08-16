(@Abdulla99267510)

A local citizen has filed the petition in the court and submitted that the new chairman of Wapda was appointed against the merit.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 16th, 2022) A writ petition was filed in the Lahore High Court (LHC) challenging appointment of Lt. Gen. (retd) Sajjad Ghani as new chairman of Wapda.

He said that the appointment was made against open merit and the relevant rules.

The petitioner said that a meaningful consultation with the Council of Common Interests (CCI) was constitutional requirement for the appointment of Wapda chairman.

He asked the court to declare the appointment of Wapda chairman as unconstitutional and null and void.

The petition came after the government appointed Gen Ghani as Wapda chairman for a period of five years.

The post was lying vacant since May 7 this year after the resignation of retired Lt Gen Muzammil Hussain. He had remained Wapda chairman for more than five years.

After Muzammil Hussain’s resignation, the government handed over the charge to Wapda member (finance) Naveed Asghar till the appointment of a regular chairman.

Gen Hussain was appointed as Wapda chairman on Aug 24, 2016 by then prime minister Nawaz Sharif, replacing Zafar Mahmood. Gen Hussain’s contract expired on Aug 24 last year, but the previous government reappointed him for another period of five years.

In his resignation submitted to PM Shehbaz Sharif, the outgoing Wapda chairman stated that he was unable to continue as Wapda chairman due to personal reasons.