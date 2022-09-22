WAPDA issues water position in dams, rivers, barrages

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2022 ) :Water & Power Development Authority (WAPDA) issued position of the river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages for today (Thursday).

According to the water position released by the authority on Thursday inflows and outflows in Indus River at Tarbela was 88100 cusecs and 87300 cusecs while in Kabul River inflows was 23900 cusecs and outflows 23900 cusecs, at Khairabad Bridge the inflows 64700 cusecs and outflow was 64700, in River Jhelum at Mangla (inflows 14400 cusecs and outflows 22000 cusecs), River Chenab at Marala (inflows 31600 cusecs and outflows 4000 cusecs).

In Jinnah Barrage (inflows 90900 cusecs and outflows 82900 cusecs), Chashma (inflows: 98700 cusecs and outflows 90000 cusecs) Taunsa (inflows 110100 cusecs and outflows 88700 cusecs), Guddu (inflows 87300 cusecs and outflows 76000 cusecs) Sukkur (inflows 92200 cusecs and outflows 82800 cusecs), Kotri (inflows 231000 cusecs and outflows 199300 cusecs, Trimmu (inflows 19800 cusecs and outflow 2600 cusecs) and Panjnad, the inflows 14200 cusecs and outflows 0 cusecs.

Meanwhile, Tarbela dam was operating at 1550.00 feet against the minimum operating level 1398 feet. Maximum conservation level 1550 feet, live storage today 5.827 million acre feet (MAF).

Mangla damw, whose minimum operating level is 1050 feet was operating at level 1192.50 feet. Maximum conservation level 1242 feet, live storage today 3.878 MAF.

Similarly, Chashma was operating at level of 648.20 feet against minimum operating level 638.15 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage today 0.237 MAF.

The inflows and outflows of River Indus at Tarbela, Jinnah and Chashma, River Kabul at Nowshera and River Jhelum at Mangla have been reflected as mean flows of 24 hours, whereas the other flows have been gauged at 6.00 a.m.