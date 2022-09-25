UrduPoint.com

WAPDA Issues Water Position In Rivers, Barrages, Dams

Umer Jamshaid Published September 25, 2022 | 02:30 PM

WAPDA issues water position in rivers, barrages, dams

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2022 ) :Water & Power Development Authority (WAPDA) released the latest position of the river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages on Sunday morning.

According to the report shared by the authority inflows and outflows in Indus River at Tarbela was 80100 cusecs and 79300 cusecs while in Kabul River at at Nowshera, inflows was 21100 cusecs and outflows 21100 cusecs, Khairabad Bridge, inflows 71100 cusecs and outflows 71100 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, inflows and outflows of Jhelum at Mangla Dam 12400 cusecs and 26000 cusecs, while in Chenab at Marala, the inflows was 24700 cusecs and outflows 4000 cusecs respectively.

In Jinnah Barrages, the inflows was 87500 cusecs and Outflows 79500 cusecs, In Chashma (inflows 109000 cusecs and outflows 88000 cusecs), Taunsa (inflows 97400 cusecs and outflows 72300 cusecs), Guddu (inflows 83400 cusecs and outflows 68100 cusecs, Sukkur (inflows 70900 cusecs and outflows 61000 cusecs, Kotri (inflows 217900 cusecs and outflows 186400 cusecs, (Trimmu (inflows 19900 cusecs and outflow 2600 cusecs and Panjnad (inflows 13100 cusecs and outflows nil cusecs) respectively.

Tarbela Dam having minimum operating level 1398 feet was operating at water level 1550.00 fee. The dam has maximum conservation level 1550 feet while live storage today (Sunday) was recorded at 5.827 million acre feet (MAF).

Similarly, Mangla Dam was operating at 1191.25 feet against the minimum operating level 1050 feet. The dam has maximum conservation level of 1242 feet while live storage today (Sunday) remained 3.803 MAF.

Chashma was operating at 648.30 feet against the minimum operating level of 638.15 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage today (Sunday) 0.242 MAF.

The inflows and outflows of River Indus at Tarbela, Jinnah and Chashma, River Kabul at Nowshera and River Jhelum at Mangla have been reflected as mean flows of 24 hours, whereas the other flows have been gauged at 6.00 a.m.

