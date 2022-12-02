UrduPoint.com

WAPDA Issues Water Position In Rivers, Barrages, Dams

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 02, 2022 | 12:10 PM

WAPDA issues water position in rivers, barrages, dams

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2022 ) :Water & Power Development Authority (WAPDA) issued inflows and outflows of water in rivers, barrages and dams on Friday morning.

According to the authority inflows and outflows in the Indus River at Tarbela was 22300 cusecs and 46000 cusecs and Kabul River at Nowshera, the inflows and outflows was 9100 cusecs and 9100 cusecs while at Khairabad Bridge, the inflow and outflow in it was 17800 cusecs and 17800 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, inflows and outflows in Jhelum River at Mangla was 9500 cusecs and 22000 cusecs while in Chenab at Marala,the inflows and outflows was 6600 cusecs and 2000 cusecs.

In Jinnah Barrage (inflows 47500 cusecs and outflows 42500 cusecs), Chashma (inflows: 47300 cusecs and outflows 51000 cusecs), Taunsa (inflows 47800 cusecs and outflows 38800 cusecs), Guddu (inflows 37200 cusecs and outflows 31400 cusecs), Sukkur (inflows 29600 cusecs and outflows 12200 cusecs), Kotri (inflows 21600 cusecs and outflows 8300 cusecs), Trimmu (inflows 2500 cusecs and outflow Nil cusecs) while in Panjnad the inflows and outflows were recorded 4700 cusecs and Nil cusecs.

Tarbela dam was operating at level of 1507.55 feet against its maximum conservation level 1550 feet. Minimum operating level of the dam is 1398 feet and live storage today has been recorded 3.560 million acre feet (MAF).

Mangla: Minimum operating level 1050 feet, present level 1135.40 feet, maximum conservation level 1242 feet, live storage today 1.247 MAF.

Chashma: Minimum operating level 638.15 feet, present level 642.30 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage today 0.064 MAF.

The inflows and outflows of River Indus at Tarbela, Jinnah and Chashma, River Kabul at Nowshera and River Jhelum at Mangla have been reflected as mean flows of 24 hours, whereas the other flows have been gauged at 6.00 a.m.

Related Topics

Kabul Water WAPDA Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum Kotri Million

Recent Stories

Pak Vs Eng: Naseem Shah makes good start by early ..

Pak Vs Eng: Naseem Shah makes good start by early delivery

20 minutes ago
 PCB joins hands with UNAID to spread awareness abo ..

PCB joins hands with UNAID to spread awareness about HIV Aids

39 minutes ago
 Zardari says there is huge gap now in relationship ..

Zardari says there is huge gap now in relationships with Ch Pervaiz Elahi

54 minutes ago
 SC reinstates CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar

SC reinstates CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 December 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 2nd December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 2nd December 2022

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.