WAPDA issues water position in rivers, barrages, dams

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2022 ) :Water & Power Development Authority (WAPDA) issued inflows and outflows of water in rivers, barrages and dams on Friday morning.

According to the authority inflows and outflows in the Indus River at Tarbela was 22300 cusecs and 46000 cusecs and Kabul River at Nowshera, the inflows and outflows was 9100 cusecs and 9100 cusecs while at Khairabad Bridge, the inflow and outflow in it was 17800 cusecs and 17800 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, inflows and outflows in Jhelum River at Mangla was 9500 cusecs and 22000 cusecs while in Chenab at Marala,the inflows and outflows was 6600 cusecs and 2000 cusecs.

In Jinnah Barrage (inflows 47500 cusecs and outflows 42500 cusecs), Chashma (inflows: 47300 cusecs and outflows 51000 cusecs), Taunsa (inflows 47800 cusecs and outflows 38800 cusecs), Guddu (inflows 37200 cusecs and outflows 31400 cusecs), Sukkur (inflows 29600 cusecs and outflows 12200 cusecs), Kotri (inflows 21600 cusecs and outflows 8300 cusecs), Trimmu (inflows 2500 cusecs and outflow Nil cusecs) while in Panjnad the inflows and outflows were recorded 4700 cusecs and Nil cusecs.

Tarbela dam was operating at level of 1507.55 feet against its maximum conservation level 1550 feet. Minimum operating level of the dam is 1398 feet and live storage today has been recorded 3.560 million acre feet (MAF).

Mangla: Minimum operating level 1050 feet, present level 1135.40 feet, maximum conservation level 1242 feet, live storage today 1.247 MAF.

Chashma: Minimum operating level 638.15 feet, present level 642.30 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage today 0.064 MAF.

The inflows and outflows of River Indus at Tarbela, Jinnah and Chashma, River Kabul at Nowshera and River Jhelum at Mangla have been reflected as mean flows of 24 hours, whereas the other flows have been gauged at 6.00 a.m.