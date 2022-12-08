WAPDA issues water position in rivers, barrages, dams

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2022 ) :Water & Power Development Authority (WAPDA) issued the position of the river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla, and Chashma along with the reservoir's levels and the barrages on Thursday morning.

According to the authority inflows and outflows in the Indus River at Tarbela: was 20300 cusecs and 46000 cusecs while in Kabul River Nowshera the inflows and outflows was 8900 cusecs and 8900 cusecs while at Khairabad Bridge, inflows and outflows was 15300 cusecs and 15300 respectively.

Similarly, in Jhelum River at Mangla (, Inflows 6900 cusecs and Outflows 22000 cusecs), Chenab at Marala (Inflows 5700 cusecs and Outflows 2000 cusecs) respectively.

In Jinnah Barrage (Inflows 50700 cusecs and Outflows 45700 cusecs), Chashma (Inflows: 51600 cusecs and Outflows 47000 cusecs), Taunsa (Inflows 48400 cusecs and Outflows 40000 cusecs), Guddu (Inflows 38500 cusecs and Outflows 31300 cusecs), Sukkur (Inflows 29200 cusecs and Outflows 12200 cusecs), Kotri (Inflows 18000 cusecs and Outflows 6300 cusecs), Trimmu (Inflows 2300 cusecs and Outflow Nil cusecs while in Panjnad (Inflows 4600 cusecs and Outflows Nil cusecs) respectively.

Meanwhile, Tarbela Dam was operating at the level of 1501.52 feet as compared to the maximum conservation level of 1550 feet and minimum operating level of 1398 feet. Live storage was recorded at 3.266 million acre-feet (MAF).

Mangla (Minimum operating level 1050 feet, present level 1130.30 feet, maximum conservation level 1242 feet, live storage today 1.077 MAF).

Chashma (Minimum operating level 638.15 feet, present level 641.40 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage today 0.047 MAF).

The inflows and outflows of River Indus at Tarbela, Jinnah, and Chashma, River Kabul at Nowshera, and River Jhelum at Mangla have been reflected as mean flows of 24 hours, whereas the other flows have been gauged at 6.00 a.m.